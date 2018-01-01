Constance Wu: 'Star Wars contracts are golden shackles'

Actress Constance Wu has turned down a friendly request to join the Star Wars universe, because she can't imagine signing on to a project that lasts for years.

The Crazy Rich Asians star shared her concerns about committing to long-term projects during a chat with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Felicity Jones for Variety's Actors on Actors series after the Brit suggested she'd be welcomed as a new castmate.

"We would love to have you," Jones gushed as the two actresses discussed the Star Wars movie series.

However, Constance admitted that while she's a fan of the sci-fi epics, being "stuck in a long contract" for a string of films is not something that really appeals to her, especially after spending five years on TV sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

"I want to take roles that challenge me in different ways every year," she explained. "I'm ready for something new, so thinking about that (signing on to the Star Wars franchise) makes me feel like it's golden shackles."

In contrast, Felicity revealed having "a little bit of that stability" is what she craves when she considers new jobs, and she would jump at the opportunity to reprise her role as Jyn Erso in future Star Wars films.

"I loved playing that character so I actually, in an opposite way, I would really like to have more consistency and come back and bring Jyn back," the Brit shared. "I would actually like that for a couple of years."

Felicity's comments appeared to soften Constance's stance on the idea, admitting she did enjoy reuniting with familiar faces on the set of Fresh Off the Boat after shooting Crazy Rich Asians.

"Maybe Star Wars could be my new Fresh Off the Boat," she mused.

It's not clear exactly when the two actresses sat down for the Variety chat, but Constance has since become a key part of another big franchise as Crazy Rich Asians producers recently announced plans to make two sequels with Wu, Henry Golding, and their castmates.

The hit movie made box office history upon its release in August (18), and on Thursday (06Dec18), it picked up two Golden Globe nominations - a Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy nod and one for Wu as Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

The mention makes her the first woman of Asian descent to be recognised in her category since Yvonne Elliman picked up a nomination in 1974 for Jesus Christ Superstar. Prior to that, only two other actresses had scored nominations in that category.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards will take place on 6 January.