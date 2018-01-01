Jonas Brothers couldn't compete against Bollywood stars at Priyanka Chopra wedding

Nick Jonas and his singing siblings were no match for Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood star pals as they faced off in the couple's pre-wedding celebrations in India last week.

The groom's best man, brother Joe Jonas, reveals the festivities leading up to the weekend (01-02Dec18) nuptials were filled with fun and laughter, and one of the pre-wedding highlights was the sangeet, a party featuring songs and dances performed by friends and relatives of the happy couple.

As part of his line-up, Nick recruited Joe and older brother Kevin, who previously performed together as the Jonas Brothers, to entertain guests, but despite their experiences as pop superstars, the DNCE frontman confesses their attempts paled in comparison to the vibrant affair Priyanka's loved ones staged at the sangeet.

"There were a few dance offs," Joe shared on U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I wish we did (have an advantage) because the sangeet is a beautiful Indian tradition a few days before the wedding, where you put on a performance, 30 minute performance, and they (Priyanka's party) had the most incredible (set)."

"They're Bollywood stars!" he protested. "So for us to go out there and think that we knew what we were doing, even though we had some songs that we could sing from our past, there still was a lot of dancing that we were trying to pick up in a week's time...

"They definitely crushed us; they won the sangeet!"

Nick and Priyanka became husband and wife in both a Christian ceremony and a Hindu service last weekend, and Joe is thrilled to have been involved in the celebrations.

"It's been amazing, marrying Nick off to Priyanka; it's just been fantastic," he gushed. "Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream."