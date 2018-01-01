Amber Heard provided humanitarian aid to caravan of migrants

Amber Heard recently headed to Mexico to join fellow humanitarians in providing aid to refugees crammed into a migrant caravan heading toward the U.S. border.

The Rum Diary star managed to squeeze the low-key trip into her schedule in between global promotional duties for her new blockbuster Aquaman, and successfully embedded with the asylum seekers travelling through Central America, desperate for a new start in life.

"I was working behind the scenes with some of the people giving humanitarian aid to the caravan and went to Mexico City when (the migrants) first started to arrive," Amber told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I got in contact with the heads of certain nonprofits," she explained of how she was able to embed herself with the migrants. "I prefer not to say which ones out of concern for their safety, as this has become extremely volatile and political."

Indeed, U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly used the caravan of migrants as a way to scare Americans into supporting the closure of the nation's borders to asylum seekers, claiming the people onboard are "stone cold criminals," despite having no evidence to back up his statements.

In June, Amber also joined a protest with a group of celebrities including Lena Dunham and Bella Thorne outside a detention facility in Texas to campaign against the controversial border policy the U.S. government had implemented at the time which led to thousands of migrant children being separated from their parents after illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico.

It's not the only humanitarian work Amber has undertaken in recent months; the actress, who works as a Human Rights Champion for the United Nations Human Rights Office, has also spent time in Jordan to help Syrian refugees along the border.