Paris Hilton to launch art exhibition following Chris Zylka split

Paris Hilton is focusing on putting together an exhibition of her artwork following her split from fiance Chris Zylka.

The socialite confirmed in November (18) that she had parted ways with The Leftovers actor after being engaged for less than a year. During their relationship, the former couple were regular fixtures at the annual Art Basel show in Miami Beach, Florida and had previously revealed plans to host a joint exhibition of their artwork, but as Paris appeared solo at Art Basel on Wednesday (05Dec18), she told New York Post's Page Six that she was going to exhibit her own pieces.

"I'm putting my art exhibit (together) now," she said. "My art is very futuristic and pop, with neon lights and crystals and collages and painting. I draw animals. It's really inspired by pop culture, it's really different."

In May 2017, before they were engaged, Paris and Chris told Architectural Digest that they were both making their own art and they had been talking to galleries about hosting a joint exhibition of their work.

"He’s amazing at oil painting, drawing, all of that. I love drawing, painting, collages, LED lights, and diamond dust. So yeah - we’re having a lot of fun just doing art nights at our house and inviting a lot of other amazing artists over to have fun and play," she said. "Together we just have so much fun because we go to Art Basel and to all these amazing things... So I’m excited for everyone to see all the things we have come up with."

Chris, who opened his own art exhibit in Ibiza, Spain in August, proposed to Paris at the end of 2017 after a year of dating. She confirmed the split on U.S. show The Talk in November and said she was doing well.

"I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realised after time that it wasn't the right decision," she explained.