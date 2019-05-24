Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin features two new songs

Disney's live-action Aladdin movie will feature two brand new songs, as well as plenty of classics from the original feature.

Mena Massoud, who is playing the titular character in Guy Ritchie's project, spilled details on the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year party on Thursday (06Dec18), and insisted that cinemagoers are in for a treat when it comes to the music.

"We’ve got all the original music in there, plus a couple of new songs," he explained to Variety reporter Marc Malkin. “They’re really empowering. I gotta say one is very empowering for women, I think people are going to really, really dig it. The other one is awesome as well. We got the same guys who did La La Land and The Greatest Showman, we’re in good hands."

Massoud refers to songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known together as Pasek and Paul, who won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for their La La Land song City of Stars, and received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win for This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Aladdin, which is scheduled for a 24 May 2019 release, also stars Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar and Will Smith as the beloved Genie. And Mena felt very privileged to share so much screen time with the I Am Legend star.

"It was amazing. (Will’s) one of the most generous, grounded people in the industry," he gushed. "I’m just so lucky, megastar that he is."