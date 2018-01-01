Lea Seydoux's Bond girl will be back for new film

Lea Seydoux is returning to the Bond franchise.

The French actress was last seen in 2015's Spectre as psychiatrist Madeleine Swann, who eventually succumbs to James Bond's charms after meeting him at the Alpine clinic she works at.

And it was the returning 007 Daniel Craig who wanted Lea back for Bond 25, which is slated for a 2020 release, with the full blessing of director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

"Lea will be returning," Cary told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, adding that Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris will also be back as M, Q and Eve Moneypenny, respectively.

"You have some of the best actors in the world here. Why wouldn't I have the best coming back?!"

And it's no surprise Lea has signed on for a return, as she previously spoke fondly about how she made the character her own.

"I think she is distinct from all the others. She's not really a Bond girl - she's a real character," she once told The Edit. "I made her mine. When you're acting, it's always personal. It's about yourself, in a way."

And during the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the 33-year-old didn't hide the fact she'd like to return to the famous spy movies.

"Of course I would love it," she told Yahoo! "I loved working on Bond, it was actually one of my best experiences. Yes, I would love that but we'll see."

Cary was a last-minute replacement for the top Bond job after Danny Boyle quit the project in August. His exit meant the film had to be pushed back from its original November 2019 release date.