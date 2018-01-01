Jennifer Aniston: 'I consider my marriages successful'

Jennifer Aniston still considers her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux successful, even though they ended in divorce.

The Friends star is currently single after separating from Justin in February (18), following two-and-a-half years as husband and wife, and now she is opening up about the end of the union, 13 years after her 2005 divorce from Brad.

In a candid interview with Elle magazine, Jennifer explains that because the decision to divorce was inspired by a need to feel happy, she doesn't consider her marriages failures and she is not looking to fill a void just for the sake of being in a relationship.

"I don't feel a void. I really don't," she says. "My marriages, they've been very successful, in (my) personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore."

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive," the actress continues. "To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's OK. That's not a failure..."

The 49 year old also insists that gossip about her personal life, particularly with regards to marriage and children, diminishes everything she has succeeded at in life.

"It's such a shallow lens that people look through," Jennifer shares. "It's the only place to point a finger at me as though it's my damage - like it's some sort of a scarlet letter on me that I haven't yet procreated, or maybe won't ever procreate..."