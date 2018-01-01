Gabrielle Union hits back at baby kissing critics

Actress Gabrielle Union is refusing to stand for parenting criticism on social media after sharing a short video of herself planting kisses on her newborn daughter's mouth.

The 46 year old, who welcomed Kaavia James via a surrogate mother last month (Nov18), took to Instagram on Thursday (06Dec18) to post a clip of the mother-daughter duo enjoying some quality time together in her trailer on the set of her upcoming Bad Boys TV spin-off, L.A.'s Finest.

In the footage, Gabrielle was shown repeatedly lifting up her little girl and pecking her on the lips.

"Kissing Game," the new mum wrote in the caption. "She's got my (heart) on a string. @kaaviajames."

However, the sweet video divided followers as some gushed about the move, while others urged the actress to stop kissing her baby on the lips to avoid spreading germs.

Some even claimed the child appeared to be struggling to breathe normally, prompting an unimpressed Gabrielle, who has been open about her struggle to become a mother, to fire back at the trolls, making it clear she didn't appreciate their criticisms.

"Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work," she responded in the comments section.

"Kaav is healthy and I don't even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her."

Union also revealed the added precautions she and her husband, basketball ace Dwyane Wade, took before sitting down for an upcoming TV interview with media mogul Oprah Winfrey and her camera crew.

"No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah's crew got whooping cough vaccinations and (were) current on all vaccinations to be in our home," she explained. "If you think I waited this long and went thru (sic) all this to put my baby in harm's way... you got another thing coming."

Mummy shamers have been attacking Gabrielle ever since she announced the birth of Kaavia on Instagram by posting a series of touching photos of the pair in hospital gowns, cradling the newborn while they bonded.

Critics claimed the images gave the impression that the Bad Boys II star had given birth to the baby herself, remarks which really hit the new parents hard.

In the chat with Oprah, which airs in the U.S. on Saturday (08Dec18), Dwyane said, "I think for me, the most hurtful thing was once we had our baby and everyone started to talk about, 'Why is she (Gabrielle) in a bed holding a baby? Why she got a gown on? Why she acting like she just had a baby?' and it's like, once again, people are uneducated on the process and why we decided to go skin-to-skin as soon as our baby came out."

A previous teaser had shown Gabrielle breaking down in tears over the cutting comments.

Kaavia James is the first child for couple, which wed in August 2014, while Dwyane already has three sons from previous relationships. He and Gabrielle also raise his nephew at their family home in Miami, Florida.