Meryl Streep to become grandmother for first time

Meryl Streep is reportedly set to become a grandmother for the first time.



The triple Oscar winner’s daughter, The Good Wife actress Mamie Gummer, is pregnant, reports Us Weekly.



Mamie, who starred opposite Meryl in 2015 musical flick Ricki and the Flash, has been engaged to screenwriter Mehar Sethi since August (18).



It will mark the 35-year-old’s second marriage; she was previously wed to In the Heart of the Sea actor Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013. Benjamin has since gone on to marry 26-year-old British actress Kaya Scodelario, and they welcomed their first child in November 2016.



Meryl, 69, and husband of 40 years Don Gummer also share children Henry, 39, Grace, 32, and 27-year-old Louisa.

Talking about her upbringing, Mamie previously shed light on what it was like growing up with such a famous mum.



“Her priority was being our mother, not being a celebrity, and it certainly wasn’t like we had Warren Beatty to the house every Thursday!” she laughed to the Daily Mail. “I think one of the smartest things my parents did for us was to move to the country when we were small, so we weren’t completely consumed by New York or Los Angeles.



“We did live in LA for a while, but my parents didn’t like it – the film industry’s influence can be overpowering, and mum wanted us to know that being famous isn’t the most important thing in life. We had a very normal family life.”

