Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman dread having to explain role choices to kids

Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams are dreading the day they will have to explain some of their acting choices to their children because it's such a "vulnerable" process.

Both actresses are known for their dramatic work, and they each picked up nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday (06Dec18), for Nicole's performance in Destroyer and Amy's roles in Sharp Objects and Dick Cheney biopic Vice.

However, with so few of their projects suitable viewing for their young daughters, the stars admit it can be tough to share aspects of their careers with their kids.

During a conversation between the pair for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Amy revealed her little girl, eight-year-old Aviana, is desperate for mum to take on a more family-friendly role.

"My daughter said, 'Can you please do a movie that I can see?'" Adams shared. "She's like, 'Can I watch Sharp Objects?' and I'm like, 'Oh god, no, never!'"

In the series, the Doubt star plays alcoholic journalist Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown to investigate a brutal murder while tackling psychological issues from her past.

Amy realises Aviana will become more curious about her work as she grows older, and eventually the actress knows talking through such mature topics will prove informative.

"They're going to (watch) though, and then it'll be wonderful conversations, I think," she said.

However, Kidman was a little more hesitant: "They'll unravel us," the Australian star remarked. "I'm actually scared how to explain some of the choices. It's incredibly exposing and vulnerable."

One gig she isn't so worried about discussing is her latest blockbuster, the DC Comics adaptation of Aquaman, in which she plays Queen Atlanna.

"I loved it because my daughters were so interested, and they're not usually that interested," smiled Nicole, who shares girls Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith, seven, with her country singer husband Keith Urban.

Nicole is also mother to adopted son Connor, 23, and daughter Isabella, 25, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.