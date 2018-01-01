Dolph Lundgren: 'Superhero stunt scenes are really difficult to shoot'

Aquaman star Dolph Lundgren has the utmost respect for those who work on superhero movies because the stunt scenes are "really difficult" to shoot.

In the upcoming standalone superhero movie, the Rocky IV actor plays King Nereus, the ruler of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and the father of Amber Heard's character Mera.

Although a lot of the action takes place underwater, the actors actually filmed those scenes in a studio in Australia and were suspended on wires to make it appear like they were travelling through water, and the whole experience gave Dolph a new appreciation for the hard work shooting superhero movies involves.

"It's called 'dry for wet', meaning you shoot everything on a blue screen and you have all these wires 40 feet in the air conducting scenes and actions and you really look up to people who do these superhero movies because it's really difficult," he told reporters at the film's London premiere.

He then joked about how the harness would become quite uncomfortable after a while.

"The more you weigh, the more the harness pulls in certain areas of the male anatomy so after about four/five hours, you're ready to come down," he joked.

The Swedish actor wasn't the only one to praise the stunt crew on the film. Jason Momoa, who leads as Aquaman, refused to take credit for doing most of the stunts himself.

"I definitely do a lot of my stunts but there are so many stunts in this that we had to constantly be prepping for the next stunt. I have two stunt doubles," he explained.

Patrick Wilson, who plays Aquaman's brother Orm, admitted it was "the most physically exhausted movie I've ever done" but had every faith in director James Wan after working with him four times before on films such as The Conjuring and Insidious.

Aquaman, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe, hits cinemas from 12 December (18).