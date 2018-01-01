Kim Kardashian sent daughter to aunt Khloe's to escape flu bug

Kim Kardashian sent her daughter Chicago to stay with her aunt Khloe as she feared her child would catch the flu at home.

The reality TV star, 38, who is married to rapper Kanye West, 41, had her 10-month-old baby travel to stay with her younger sister in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday (06Dec18) as she worried her family were infectious.

“Yesterday was a hard day because we have the flu going around," the mother-of-three told U.S. TV show Extra at the launch of her KKW Fragrance in Los Angeles. "So once the flu happens, and I felt it in the house and my baby didn't have it - Chicago - I sent her to Cleveland with Khloe. So I said... 'Khloe, please take her for like four days, because she'll get sick with everyone.“

Chicago appeared to enjoy her unplanned vacation as her auntie shared pictures of her with her seven-month-old cousin True on Instagram.

"Long day," she captioned an image of the two infants sleeping.

Kim previously revealed that becoming a mother changed her outlook on life and she now "doesn't give a f**k about anything" other than her family and it has helped to keep her "grounded".

She explained: "Being a mom just not makes you give a f**k about anything else but what's immediately going on inside, like in your home, in your family - like all the other stuff kind of fades away.

"Nothing matters but your family, so I think it really helps you centre and get grounded."

Meanwhile, her sister Khloe has reportedly moved back to Ohio with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Tristan Thompson. The couple reconciled after their relationship hit the rocks after he was filmed in a clinch with another woman in April. True is their first child together.

In addition to Chicago, Kim and Kanye are parents to a five-year-old daughter North and three-year-old son Saint.