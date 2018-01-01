Katie Cassidy weds in Florida

Actress Katie Cassidy is a December bride after exchanging vows with fiance Matthew Rodgers on Saturday (08Dec18).

Late singer David Cassidy's 32-year-old daughter and her new husband wed in Sunset Key, Florida.

The Arrow actress, who wore a Pronovias gown, shared the wedding news via Instagram on Sunday morning (09Dec18), posting a romantic photo from her big day and adding the caption: "I can’t help falling in love with you... YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband."

Rodgers proposed during a vacation to Mauritius during the summer of 2017.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," Katie wrote on Instagram at the time.

This is the first marriage for Cassidy. She previously dated singer Jessie McCartney and famously turned down a date with Prince Harry in Miami back in 2014.

"I was just there with some of my girlfriends, we had just finished shooting (Arrow), and we were on vacation," Cassidy told Entertainment Tonight. "He (Harry) had come with some of his friends... one of his friends, I think, was getting married, so he was a part of the bachelor party. They were sorta on a bachelor weekend, and they were like, 'Hey, you guys should come out with us'."

Katie was single at the time and Harry had just broken up with his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

"I was like, 'With all due respect, Prince Harry, that's the last thing I'm gonna do - be photographed (with you)'," she recalled. "Not that I have anything against him - he's wonderful and lovely - but, you know, I've also been 'on my own merit' type of girl... not necessarily just the daughter of (David) or 'Harry's girl'. I have my own identity.

"He's the most loveliest, kindest person, honestly (sic). We saw him the next day at the pool and (he was) respect(ful), like, 'You guys are cool. OK, we get it'. And I was like, 'Sorry!'"