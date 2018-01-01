NEWS Ralph steals American box office from The Grinch Newsdesk Share with :







Ralph Breaks the Internet has kept The Grinch off the top of the North American box office by just $1 million (£790,000).



The Disney film and Benedict Cumberbatch's new holiday film were neck and neck for much of Friday, but John C. Reilly's animated sequel had a little bit more staying power and lands a third weekend at number one, with a $16.1 million (£12.7 million) haul.



The two family favourites make history at the box office in the U.S., marking the first time a pair of animated films has been number one and two for two weeks in a row.



Ralph Breaks the Internet, which also features the voices of Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Sarah Silverman, has now racked up $141 million (£111 million) at the North American box office since its release last month (Nov18).



The Creed sequel has also enjoyed a great third weekend at the American box office, racking up $10.3 million (GBP8 million) to come in at three, ahead of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Bohemian Rhapsody.



There are no new releases in the top 10, which is completed by Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne's comedy Instant Family, the acclaimed Green Book, Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx's Robin Hood revamp, horror movie The Possession of Hannah Grace, and drama Widows.



Meanwhile, Aquaman has made a splash in China, where it opens with a $94 million (£74 million) box office haul.



The Warner Bros./DC blockbuster swims into cinemas around the world this week (beg10Dec18) and debuts in America on 21 December.

