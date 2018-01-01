Roma named Best Picture by Los Angeles Film Critics Association

Alfonso Cuaron's celebrated new movie Roma picked up another major film award on Sunday (09Dec18) after Los Angeles critics picked it as their Best Picture of 2018.

Officials at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association have announced their annual awards, and Roma came out on top, while Debra Granik was named the recipient of the Best Director prize for for Leave No Trace.

Cuaron was named the runner-up behind Granik, but he also picked up the Best Cinematography gong.

Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke and Olivia Colman scored the best actor and actress honours for First Reformed and The Favourite, respectively.

Regina King picked up another Best Supporting Actress trophy for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk, while Steven Yeun won the Best Supporting Actor prize for Burning.

The Los Angeles film critics will honour their winners at a ceremony on 12 January (19), when Japanese director and animator Hayao Miyazaki will be honoured with the Career Achievement award.

The full list of Los Angeles Film Critics Association winners is:

Best Picture: Roma

Best Director: Debra Granik, Leave No Trace

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Best Documentary: Shirkers

Best Screenplay: Nicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson & Guy Maddin, The Green Fog

Best Animation: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Editing: Joshua Altman & Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, Black PantherRunner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Best Music/Score: Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Career Achievement Award: Hayao Miyazaki