New Avengers trailer shatters viewing record

The new Avengers movie has shattered online trailer records as 289 million film fans checked out the teaser for Endgame in the 24 hours since its release on Friday (07Dec18).

The figure bests the record set by Avengers: Infinity War (236 million) and The Lion King (224.6 million) over the same time frame.

Twitter users also helped the trailer pass the 24-hour record for all blockbuster trailers with 549,000 tweets connected to the first content release - 160,000 more than the previous record-holder, Avengers: Infinity War.

Thrilled Marvel Studios bosses took to Twitter on Saturday to thanks fans for tuning in: "To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning until the endgame and making this the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!" the company tweet read.

The new record may have been even higher had there not been a glitch, which redirected fans who wanted to see the Avengers: Endgame trailer to a site for the Once Upon A Deadpool teaser, which opens later this month.

The new Avengers trailer begins with Iron Man/Tony Stark Robert Downey, Jr. trying to send a message to his girlfriend Pepper Potts as he floats to his death in space, while his superhero colleagues Captain America, The Hulk, and Black Widow plot to repair the devastation caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, wiping out half the world's living creatures, including several Avengers.

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the new film, was one of those impressed with the new trailer - he tweeted: "WOW @marvelstudios this is astounding! Right...?"