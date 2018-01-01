Kim Kardashian: 'Kris Jenner stopped me from turning into a crazy drug addict'

Kim Kardashian has credited her mother Kris Jenner for preventing her from turning into a "crazy drug addict".

The reality star shocked fans on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when she revealed she had dabbled with ecstasy twice, with disastrous consequences - namely walking down the aisle with Damon Thomas in 2000 and recording a sex tape with then-partner Ray J in 2003.

Kim opened up about her revelation as she was interviewed by Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight, and admitted she realised how much she had to lose after she told Kris about her experimentation with the dangerous drug.

"I would tell my mom everything, we always had such a close relationship. So I would come home and be like, ‘Oh my god, mom, I did ecstasy last night,'" Kim explained. "She was sitting on top of the washing machine, (and) she like jumped up on it, and we were sitting in the hallway by the garage... and she was like, ‘You one day, you’re not going to be able to have babies, you can’t do this, you’re going to ruin yourself!’ Like she was so upset.

"She never did drugs, so she was just so upset thinking that I was going to turn into something, you know, and just be this crazy drug addict. And I just was like, 'You know what? She’s so right, I’m so over it. Like, this is so not me’. And I just never did anything again."

Mother-of-three Kim also reflected on why her ecstasy admission had caused such a stir among her fans, as well as her nearest and dearest.

"People that were close to me, that obviously know that life of mine, they’re like, 'I can’t believe you said that.' And I was like, 'Well, I mean, I never really hide anything,'" Kim smiled. "(I think) it’s just weird to people that I’ve done ecstasy but I don’t drink, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t do anything. So it’s weird to have done that."