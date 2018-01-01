Journalist apologises for Priyanka Chopra 'scam artist' profile

A U.S. journalist has apologised for writing an opinion piece on Priyanka Chopra in which she accused her of being a "global scam artist".

The article titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Love For Real?" which was published in The Cut has since been taken down with the New York-based website posting an apology explaining the article "did not meet our standards".

The piece, which further accused the former Quantico star of using Nick, 26, to further her career, was taken down after receiving widespread backlash from social media users, including Nick's brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner, and was ultimately removed and replaced with a lengthy apology.

The writer of the piece, Mariah Smith, has now tweeted an apology.

"I want to sincerely apologize to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and to the readers I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophonia, or sexism,” she posted.

“I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry."

In response to the article published days after she wed, 36-year-old Priyanka told the Hindustan Times that she doesn't want to pay any attention to it.

"I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can't disturb it," she told the publication.

The happy couple, who wed in the city of Jodhpur, India, first tied the knot during a Christian ceremony before returning to the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan the next day for a sacred service that honoured the bride's Hindu faith. The wedding was attended by 225 of their closest friends and family.