Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet tribute as father-in-law Kirk Douglas turns 102

Catherine Zeta-Jones marked her father-in-law Kirk Douglas' 102nd birthday on Sunday (09Dec18) by sharing a sweet video for the legendary actor.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram to post the adorable montage, which featured pictures of Kirk over the years and was soundtracked by a throwback clip of her daughter Carys Zeta Douglas singing Christina Aguilera's Beautiful and playing the piano.

"Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk," she wrote alongside the video.

Catherine, who is married to Kirk's son Michael, wasn't the only member of the family to mark the actor's birthday on social media. Carys, 15, posted a black and white shot of Kirk on a film set on Instagram, and wrote: "To my inspiration, my pappy. i can't put into words how much you mean to me. happy birthday, i love you."

Her 18-year-old brother Dylan also shared a birthday post for Kirk, writing: "Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always."

Meanwhile, Cameron Douglas, Michael's son with ex-wife Diandra Luker, posted a picture of the birthday boy alongside his own 11-month-old daughter Lua, and captioned it: "Happy Birthday to a gentleman's gentlemen with a true heart of gold. We love you Pappy #102."

Last month, Michael honoured his father as he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, struggling to hold back tears as he told the crowd how much his dad means to him.

"My dad is here," an emotional Michael said. "In a month, Kirk turns 102 years old. So those of you who took the under on him taking 80, you lost a long time ago.

"It means so much to me, dad, that you're here today. I'll say it simply and with all my heart, 'I'm so proud to be your son'."