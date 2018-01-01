Crazy Rich Asians writer: 'One mainstream Asian film every 25 years is not enough'

Crazy Rich Asians writer Kevin Kwan has told Hollywood it still has a long way to go when it comes to Asian representation.

The Singapore-born novelist's book was given the big screen treatment earlier this year (18) by director Jon M. Chu, with the film going on to become one of the smash hits of the summer.

Kwan, who also served as executive producer on the flick, was feted with the Vanguard award along with the rest of the cast and crew at Kore Asian Media's Unforgettable Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday (08Dec18), and while he is basking in the film's success, he says more need to be done when it comes to mainstream Asian cinema.

"One movie every 25 years is just not f**king enough," he said, reports Variety, referencing 1993's The Joy Luck Club.

Kwan also opened up about what prompted him to write the 2013 novel.

"I feel like compared to all of you I've been a really bad Asian. Seriously, because I never felt like I was in any way was going to represent my community," he said. "So I did all these things never wanting to express this little secret part of me until one day my father died, and I realised I had a story I wanted to tell."

Other winners at the 17th annual awards show included Sandra Oh for TV series Killing Eve, John Cho, who went home with the Actor in Film prize, and Queer Eye's Tan France, who won the Changemaker gong.

And filmmaker Chu enjoyed a double win after also being crowned Director of the year.

"I am proud to say the state of our union is strong and getting stronger because this movement is making waves... and it's not someone else doing it; it's us," Chu said during his acceptance speech. "Our community is power, and we are powerful. We don't need affirmation ever again, and I didn't do that. Our movie didn't do that. Truly, our movie is a result of this room."