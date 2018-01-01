Sarah Hyland considered suicide before second kidney surgery

Sarah Hyland contemplated suicide after discovering she needed a second kidney transplant.

The Modern Family star was born with kidney dysplasia and had her first transplant in 2012, when she received a kidney from her dad. However, in 2016, her body began to reject the kidney and doctors determined she would have to undergo a second surgery.

Medics discovered Sarah's brother Ian was a match and he jumped at the chance to giver his sister his kidney.

"I was very depressed," the actress tells Self magazine. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does.

"For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad. I had gone through (my whole life) of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for."

Hyland credits her career as an actress for helping her get through the dark times in her life.

"My work is my therapy. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my work," she says. "I'm so grateful for my entire family, especially my brother, especially my dad, especially my mom."

The 28 year old, who also suffers from endometriosis, is also grateful she has her boyfriend, Wells Adams, to lean on during her struggles. The couple began dating right before Sarah's surgery in 2016 and she is amazed they have been able to make it through all of the ups and downs of the past year and a half.

"It was a really intimate start to a relationship, to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person (sic)," she adds. "Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is."