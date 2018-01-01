Sophia Bush: 'One Tree Hill producers acted inappropriately after Chad Michael Murray divorce'

Sophia Bush was not able to reflect on her divorce from her former One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray because the producers of the show reportedly exploited the drama in the public.

The former couple became engaged in 2004 and wed the following year, separating months later, and Sophia went on to file for an annulment. Her request was denied, but the couple divorced in 2006.

Bush has previously stated they "had no business being in a relationship in the first place" and in June (18) she revealed getting married to her former One Tree Hill co-star was not what she wanted.

Sophia prefers not to talk about the marriage, but in an interview on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast she claimed the producers of the actors' former show were "really deeply inappropriate" to them after the divorce.

"There was no space to self-reflect...," she says. "They ran like TV ads about it, it was really ugly. They made practice of taking advantage of people's personal lives. Not just for me and for my ex, for other actors on the show who would share as you do when you get close to people. Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in story lines. It wasn't OK."

"It was opportunistic and ugly," she adds. "When you run a show, you're like a parent, you're supposed to protect your flock, and it was the opposite of that. And I imagine that was hard for him as well, you know? It was a very ugly situation on their part. I think they kind of lived for the drama."