Diane Kruger reveals she welcomed baby girl with Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger is opening up about her first child with boyfriend Norman Reedus, revealing the couple has welcomed a baby girl.

The highly-private couple welcomed the baby recently, but no specific details about the tot's arrival, gender, or name have been released. However, Diane was asked about the baby during a new interview for her film Welcome to Marwen and she gave a little insight on how she is handling being a new mum.

"It's very rewarding," she tells U.S. news show Extra. "She's very little, but I'm tired. I feel like a superhero right now."

Diane also opened up about how she would handle her daughter's future fashion choices, revealing she would let her dye her hair different colours - like her character's turquoise hair in the film.

"Go for it - I wish my mom would have allowed me to do that," she continues.

The German actress met The Walking Dead star Reedus on the set of 2015 movie Sky, but they were not linked romantically until late 2016, and they only went public with the relationship in early 2017. In May (18), Diane sparked speculation she was pregnant, after turning her back on her typical high fashion, form-fitting outfits in favour of oversized gowns at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

This is Diane's first kid, while Norman is already father to a son named Mingus, 19, from his relationship with Danish supermodel Helena Christensen.

Diane was previously married to French actor Guillaume Canet from 2001 and 2006, and was in a long-term relationship with Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson between 2006 and 2016.