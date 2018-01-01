NEWS Ashley Greene planning month of backpacking with new husband Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Ashley Greene is making plans to backpack across Europe for a month with her new husband Paul Khoury.



The Twilight star tied the knot with Australian TV personality Paul in San Jose, California in July (18), and they headed to Hawaii to enjoy their honeymoon.



Now Ashley is keen to follow up that vacation with a more adventurous jaunt on the other side of the Atlantic.



"I want to go to Europe with him for like, a month and just pop around and explore that with him, because I also have never really gotten to backpack through Europe because I'm not going to do it by myself," she told Us Weekly.



"And he's a very charismatic kind of adaptable human. I'm hoping that we can both take at least a month off and just travel the world together."



Ashley wants the pair to make a few more memories of their own before starting a family: "(We want to) have kids a little bit further down the road," she shared.



Although they are in no rush to become parents, the actress believes she is "going to be a great mum," while Paul is great father material.



"His mind is so beautiful and his soul is so beautiful," she gushed.



As for their first few months of marriage, Ashley couldn't be happier with their journey as husband and wife so far.



"Things are really, really good...," she smiled. "We've just hit our five-month month marker and it's been wonderful.



"We were together for a long time and so it just kind of made things that much better. I think we obviously knew that we were going to be partners, but once we got married we worked on really setting up what we were going to do as a married couple. And we've both kind of stuck to our guns and it's been really wonderful."

