Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone to make film debuts in 47 Meters Down sequel

Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone's model daughters are set to make their big screen debuts in the sequel to underwater thriller 47 Meters Down.

Corinne Foxx and Sistine Stallone will join Nia Long, John Corbett, and The Book Thief's Sophie Nelisse in 47 Meters Down - Uncaged, the follow-up to the 2017 breakout hit.

The movie will follow four teens whose diving excursion in a ruined underwater city turns into a living nightmare as they encounter a group of deadly sharks.

Teen Wolf's Khylin Rhambo, actor Davi Santos, and Scream TV star Brianne Tju will also feature in the project, which is already in early production in the Dominican Republic, reports Deadline.com.

British filmmaker Johannes Roberts will return to direct 47 Meters Down - Uncaged, which he co-wrote with his partner Ernest Riera.

The original movie, about two sisters (played by Mandy Moore and Claire Holt) whose Mexican vacation is ruined after a diving trip in shark-infested waters goes awry, became a cult box office hit upon its release last year (17), banking just under $60 million (£48 million) worldwide from a budget of just $5.5 million (£4.4 million). Plans for a second installement were initially announced a few months after the thriller debuted.

In addition to being cast in the new film, Corinne and Sistine also have another accomplishment in common - they have both previously served as Miss Golden Globe. Jamie's 24-year-old daughter scored the honour in 2016, while Sistine, 20, and her sisters, Scarlet and Sophia, jointly held the position, now known as the Golden Globe Ambassador, in 2017.

47 Meters Down - Uncaged is set to hit theatres next summer (18).