Emily Mortimer was terrified flying high for Mary Poppins Returns

Actress Emily Mortimer was "completely miserable" inside during a high-flying scene for Mary Poppins Returns, because she is terrified of heights and singing in public.

The Shutter Island star plays a grown-up Jane Banks, one of the young children the beloved titular nanny cared for in the original 1964 film, based on the books by P. L. Travers, and while she was delighted to be a part of the Disney sequel, the project required Emily to face two of her biggest fears onscreen.

"I was singing while suspended, like, 50 feet above London on a rope and it was all acting," she explained to breakfast show Good Morning America. "I look very happy but I'm actually completely miserable at that moment!"

Mortimer's anxiety also made her sweat profusely, which can't have been pleasant for her co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Poor Lin-Manuel Miranda has to hold my hand throughout that (flying) scene and I just had the sweatiest palms!" she cringed. "It was very embarrassing, and he was acting too! He was acting that he was enjoying holding my hand!"

Mortimer wasn't the only actress on set with a fear of heights - leading lady Emily Blunt, who stars as Poppins, also had to fake her joy during the high-wire stunt scenes.

Meanwhile, the follow-up, which is set in 1930s London, features a guest appearance by screen legend Dick Van Dyke, who portrayed chimney sweep Bert opposite Julie Andrews as Poppins in the movie classic, and Mortimer reveals the sprightly Hollywood veteran, who was 91 during filming, moved everyone to tears on set.

"He arrived on the set, all 91 years of him, and bounded up onto a desk to tap dance and then sat down behind the desk and delivered the most impeccable monologue and made everybody cry," Emily recalled. "Rob Marshall, the director, was crying so much, he couldn't call, 'Cut!'; someone else had to call cut!"

Mary Poppins Returns, which also stars Emily Blunt as the lead, Ben Whishaw as Jane's brother Michael, and Meryl Streep as the magical nanny's cousin Topsy, had its world premiere in Los Angeles in late November (18), and Mortimer was delighted with the reaction the movie received from her teenage son, Sam.

"He's 15 and very cool and discerning, and a big film buff, and he completely lost his cool, all through the movie," Emily smiled. "He kept grabbing my arm and saying, 'Mum, this is amazing, this is just so great!' It really was (the best review I could get). I was frightened he would be too cool for it, but no, totally not - he loved it."