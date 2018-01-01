Kevin Hart's ex-wife insists he's not 'homophobic' amid Oscars backlash

Kevin Hart's ex-wife Torrei has insisted the comedian is not "homophobic" after he stepped down from his role as Oscars host following backlash for past controversial tweets.

There was an outcry from the LGBTQ community when it was announced the 39-year-old actor had landed the prestigious gig of presenting the 2019 Academy Awards, after a series of derogatory tweets he posted between 2009 and 2011 were reshared on social media.

Hart later announced that he had made the decision to pull out of the hosting gig, and apologised to anyone he had offended.

Now Torrei, who shares two children with Kevin, has weighed in on the controversy.

Asked during an interview with U.S. TV show Inside Edition if Kevin is homophobic, Torrei replied: "He’s not. He’s a comedian and he was just making a joke."

And Torrei, who was married to the Night School actor between 2003 and 2011, even said that she doesn't think her former spouse should have apologised following the scandal.

"I stand with him, I don’t think he should have apologised," she insisted. "I think they should still have him host. I mean, who are they going to get? Mother Teresa?

"You come from the ghetto and you fight, you fight, you fight. So, for my children to see that, it makes them want to step it up even higher."

She was also asked if she thinks Kevin would be upset if their 11-year-old son Hendrix revealed he was homosexual, after comedian said in 2010 comedy show Seriously Funny that he had a "fear" over having a gay son.

"I don’t think, of course, he wants a gay son - of course, you want your son to be like you – but I think definitely if our son was to turn up gay I don’t think he would be homophobic about it,” she mused. "I think he would embrace him and love him the same."

Oscars bosses have yet to announce a replacement host for the 2019 ceremony, which will take place on 24 February at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, sources told Variety that there are discussions underway about perhaps not having an individual host at all, but instead having a "bunch of huge celebs, something SNL (Saturday Night Live) style, and buzzy people to throw to commercial".