Vanessa Hudgens begs Elijah Wood to come to her Lord of the Rings birthday bash

Vanessa Hudgens has issued a public plea for Frodo Baggins actor Elijah Wood to attend her The Lord of the Rings themed birthday party.

The Second Act star, who turns 30 on Friday (14Dec18), appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night when she revealed details about how she's planning to celebrate the landmark birthday.

"The party is a Lord of the Rings themed birthday party," she grinned. "I have this fantasy of having a Lord of the Rings party where I’m Galadriel with the white hair and I’m floating into my birthday party and there’s a harpist playing and elves everywhere."

Host Jimmy then asked Vanessa if she's friends with any of the cast of the film and if any of them were stopping by, to which she replied: "No that would be too cool - I’m not that cool."

Jimmy described actor Elijah Wood, who starred in the movies as hobbit Frodo Baggins, as a "fun dude", and added: "You have to get Elijah Wood (to come)."

Clearly taken with the idea, Vanessa laughed: "He’s like a DJ or something too? Ok, well if you have his number."

Directly addressing the actor, Jimmy then turned to the camera and said, "He watches the show all the time. Elijah, come to Vanessa’s birthday party - it will be so much fun," while Vanessa interjected in the background by saying "iconic" and "you have to come in costume!"

It was her last request that ruled out Elijah's appearance at the party, however, with Jimmy laughing: "Ok now he’s definitely not coming. Sorry, I apologise."

Vanessa has never made a secret of her love of the Lord of the Rings movies, based on the books by J. R. R. Tolkien. Listing her favourite movies on her official website back in 2011, she told fans: "Lord Of the Rings. duh, that’s a given. First and Third are my faves."