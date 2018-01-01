NEWS Mary Queen of Scots director: 'Saoirse Ronan perfectly portrayed the female orgasm onscreen' Newsdesk Share with :







Saoirse Ronan impressed her Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke with her depiction of female sexual pleasure on screen.



The Irish actress plays the title character in the new historical epic, which explores Mary's relationship with her errant husband Lord Darnley, played by Saoirse's rumoured beau Jack Lowden, as well as with her cousin and rival, England's Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie).



One sex scene has drawn attention as it features Mary in a state of ecstasy rather than at the mercy of her husband, as women often were at the time, and Josie told Cover Media its impact is down to the 24-year-old star's acting skills.



"(The scene) was about wanting to see the pleasure she is receiving and wanting to see that from a female gaze point of view - and she acts it brilliantly to get what feels like an authentic female orgasm on screen," the first-time filmmaker explained at the U.K. premiere on Monday (10Dec18).



Josie added that both Saoirse and Jack are "exceptional actors" and that they had worked with a choreographer to ensure their intimacy looked authentic on screen.



Saoirse, a three-time Oscar nominee, said it was strange to see the movie premiere as she had dreamed of playing Mary since signing up for the film in 2012 - but that the wait was worth it to get the right team on board.



"It's kind of surreal that it's out, because I remember when I put the first outfit on I got so emotional because I've been thinking about this girl (Mary) since I was 18 and she's always been at the back of my head," she said. "It's a big story to tell and it could have gone down so many different avenues and it was kind of about finding the right time, the right screenwriter, the right director, and it was kind of about bringing all those things into effect together."



The movie has debuted to strong reviews in the U.S. and opens in the U.K. in January.

