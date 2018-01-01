NEWS Gabrielle Union posts emotional video of daughter's birth Newsdesk Share with :







Gabrielle Union is taking fans deeper into her journey to parenthood by sharing an emotional video from inside the delivery room.



The actress and her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate last month (Nov18) after Gabrielle struggled to conceive for several years and suffered multiple miscarriages.



Since Kaavia's birth, Gabrielle and Dwayne have been open about their surrogacy journey, and on Tuesday (11Dec18), the couple shared the moment their little girl arrived into the world.



"Every family is unique," the actress writes on Instagram alongside the video of her baby girl being pulled from the surrogate's stomach during a Cesarean section procedure. "How each family is created and comes together is special.



"Kaavia James Union Wade's journey into our arms was long and at times brutal. There were heartbreaks that nearly broke us and streams of tears that turned into raging rivers. And then came Kaavia James. This is our birth journey. Thank you all for the love, support and understanding and all the people who held us up when we lost hope. Watch it with love. Watch it with hope."



Last year (17), the actress revealed she suffered "eight or nine miscarriages" and shared her Adenomyosis diagnosis - a type of endometriosis that only occurs in the uterus.



Kaavia James is the couple's first child together, while Dwyane also is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, five, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing, 16, from previous relationships. He also raises his 17-year-old nephew, Dahveon Morris.

