Nicole Kidman donates $500,000 to United Nations fund

Nicole Kidman marked her late father's 80th birthday on Monday (10Dec18) by donating $500,000 (£400,000) in his name to a United Nations charity for women.

Dr. Antony Kidman's age milestone fell on Human Rights Day, and to honour his memory, his actress daughter decided to make a personal pledge to the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women.

The Oscar winner, who is a U.N. Women's Goodwill Ambassador, shared the donation news in a speech at a special luncheon for the global organisation in Santa Monica, California.

"I've met survivors who've experienced the most unspeakable violence," she told the audience. "Yet, through the U.N. Trust Fund, I've seen them overcome their pain and regain their courage to look towards the future."

"I'm here today to continue this work and amplify the voices of women survivors through the media and help raise significant funds for programmes that address this issue," she added.

After the charity event, the Big Little Lies star also took to Instagram to express her gratitude to guests who also made donations to the cause.

"It was an honor to speak at today's United Nations Luncheon," she wrote on her Instagram Story timeline. "Thank you to all these women who raised money to help end violence against women on #HumanRightsDay".

She also shared a post honouring her dad, who died in September, 2014 after suffering a fall while visiting Nicole's sister Antonia in Singapore.

"My papa was such an advocate for human rights. It also happens to be his birthday today," Nicole told fans. "Happy Birthday, Papa. I miss you."