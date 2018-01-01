Charlie Sheen: 'I've been sober for a year'

Charlie Sheen is celebrating after achieving one year of sobriety.

The former Two and Half Men star has struggled for several years with drug and alcohol addiction, but on Monday (10Dec18) he marked a milestone.

"so, THIS happened yesterday!," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (11Dec18), alongside a picture of a one-year sober medallion. "a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey."

Sober medallions are usually given out at Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) or Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings, but it is unclear what programme Charlie has been using to stay sober.

Sheen was previously clean for 11 years, but began using again after he was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in 2012.

"There was a stretch where I didn't drink for 11 years," he told The Dr. Oz Show in 2016. "No cocaine, no booze for 11 years. So I know that I have that in me."

"(I started again) to suffocate the anxiety and what my life was going to become with this condition and getting so numb I didn't think about it," he continued. "It was the only tool I had at the time, so I believed that would quell a lot of that angst. A lot of that fear. And it only made it worse."

Earlier this year, Charlie's father Martin Sheen, who has also battled alcohol addiction, opened up about how proud he was of his son for trying to live a healthier lifestyle.