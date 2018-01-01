NEWS Leah Remini wanted a reason to hate Jennifer Lopez at first meeting Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Leah Remini was desperate to find a flaw with best pal Jennifer Lopez the very first time they met, because she wanted a reason to hate the superstar.



The two ladies have formed a tight bond since they were introduced by Jennifer's ex-husband, Marc Anthony, back in 2004, but Leah refused to buy into the Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker's perfect image and persona, and tried her best to pinpoint something she didn't like about the lovely Latina.



Recalling how she and J.Lo first met, Leah told breakfast show Good Morning America, "I was friends with Marc first, so he said, 'I want you to meet my girl...' and I was like, 'OK...' We went to his Man on Fire premiere and I'd seen Jennifer, I know who Jennifer is, but I was hoping - because I was with my husband too - that she's not as pretty in real life, 'cause it's upsetting! So I was like, 'OK, she'll be ugly in person...!'"



"I walk up to her at the after party and was like, maybe it's because (of the lighting that she looks so good), and I go close up, like, 'Hey, nice to meet you,'" Leah continued, imitating the way she eyeballed Jennifer, who she declared was "perfection" personified.



Even the King of Queens star's husband, Angelo Pagan, was in awe at Lopez's beauty: "My husband leans over, and I guess he forgot it was me, his wife, and he's like, 'She really does have flawless skin!'" Leah remembered.



Remini continued to try and dig for dirt on Lopez - to no avail.



"So then it gets worse, 'cause I'm hoping she's dumb," Leah smirked. "I go, 'Oh, you're... beautiful in real life. This sucks!' and then she laughs and I was hoping she was gonna have an attitude, 'cause then she's pretty but not nice... Couldn't do that! She goes, 'Oh my God, you're beautiful!' and I'm like, 'Ugh! This girl is so selfish! She's so nice!'"



J.Lo was so likable, Leah soon let go of her jealousy and gave in to the inevitability that they would become pals.



"We've been friends ever since!" she smiled.



The actresses have even teamed up together on the big screen - they both feature in new romantic comedy Second Act.

