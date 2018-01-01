Nicole Kidman makes history with double 2019 AACTA International Awards nomination

Nicole Kidman has made history by becoming the first person to earn both leading and supporting actor nominations at the 2019 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Awards.

The Oscar winner will compete for the International Award for Best Lead Actress title for her work in crime thriller Destroyer, while her performance in gay conversion therapy drama Boy Erased has landed her a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

Nicole will face off with Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Toni Collette (Hereditary) for the Lead Actress honour, and go up against Amy Adams (Vice), Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), and Claire Foy (First Man) for the supporting prize.

A Star Is Born leads all nominees with five mentions, including recognition for Best Direction and Lead Actor for Bradley Cooper, as well as Best Film, for which it will do battle with four-time nominee Vice, Roma, Bohemian Rhapsody, and BlacKkKlansman.

"The AACTA International Awards give Australian filmmakers the opportunity to participate in and add their uniquely Australian perspective to the global conversation of screen excellence," AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella says in a statement.

"This year's nominees truly represent international filmmaking excellence, and we are very proud to see many of our talented Australian practitioners and performers among these nominees. I congratulate all our nominees and wish them every success during the upcoming awards season."

The winners of the 2019 AACTA International Awards, which recognises film excellence worldwide, will be announced during a ceremony in Los Angeles on 4 January.

The news of Nicole's record-setting double nomination emerges almost a week after she triumphed at the Australian Academy's national prizegiving, the AACTA Awards, which celebrates the best in movie and TV projects Down Under.

Kidman picked up the Best Supporting Actress honour for Boy Erased last week (05Dec18), securing the title for the second year in a row following her 2017 win for Lion.