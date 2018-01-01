Clint Eastwood 'proud' of Bradley Cooper for A Star is Born

Clint Eastwood has heaped praise on pal Bradley Cooper's directorial debut A Star is Born, insisting the film was in the right hands.

Clint was originally slated to direct the film with Beyonce as his star but the singer fell pregnant with her twins and the movie veteran decided to step away from the project.

Months later, Cooper, who Eastwood had asked to star in the film, signed on to make the movie and star alongside Lady Gaga.

The remake became an instant hit when it was released earlier this year (1*0, and now it's picking up major awards buzz, with Cooper landing a string of Best Director nominations.

And his friend Clint is not surprised: "I’ve seen his picture, he showed it to me," Eastwood said at the premiere of his new film The Mule, which also features Cooper. "He did a great job. I’m proud of him. It was in the right hands."

Bradley was actually with Clint the night he decided to make A Star is Born his directorial debut. The two friends were watching Annie Lennox perform at an industry event in Los Angeles when the muse hit the wannabe director - and he saw the movie musical mapped out in front of him.

"As she (Lennox) sang, I saw the veins in her neck pop, and I said to Clint, 'Let's do A Star Is Born'," Bradley told W magazine earlier this year (18). "He replied, 'That ship has sailed'. I went to bed that night and saw the whole beginning of the movie in my mind, and I knew I had to direct it."