Miley Cyrus to make TV comeback in Black Mirror

Miley Cyrus will be making her TV comeback in the new series of Black Mirror, her older sister Brandi has revealed.

The 26-year-old singer hasn't acted on the small screen since starring in Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes in 2016.

But on the latest episode of her podcast Your Favorite Thing Podcast with Wells & Brandi, Brandi told fans Miley has already shot scenes for her episode, which will premiere as part of the fifth season on Netflix in the next few weeks.

Revealing Miley filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, Brandi added that she stayed with her sibling in the same hotel during the shoot. She also told listeners that actor Marc Menchaca, known for his role in Netflix show Ozark, will appear in the episode with Miley.

Black Mirror producers have yet to confirm the news, but are notoriously secretive about the episodes until they are released. The show, created by Charlie Brooker, features stand-alone stories exploring the dangers of new technologies, and often has a dark tone. Famous faces who appeared in the fourth season of the programme include Jesse Plemons, Rosemarie DeWitt, Andrea Riseborough, and Letitia Wright.

Miley has been busy in recent weeks promoting her latest musical offering, Nothing Breaks Like a Heart - a collaboration with Mark Ronson. She's planning to release a new album next year (19), and added during an interview with radio show Cubby and Carolina In the Morning that she would love the chance to collaborate with Britney Spears on a track for the record.

"We did a song on Bangerz (Miley's 2013 album) called SMS (Bangerz), and it was one of the best experiences ever," Miley smiled. "I would definitely do it again. If you notice, I'm the first person that comments on every photo she posts. I'm her biggest fan!"