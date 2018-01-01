The Shining, Jurassic Park and Brokeback Mountain enter National Film Registry

Movies including The Shining, Jurassic Park and Brokeback Mountain have been selected for preservation by officials at the U.S. National Film Registry.

Each year, 25 films are selected by executives of the Library of Congress to be added to the registry for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically" important and at least 10 years old.

The 30th annual list was released on Wednesday (12Dec18), and it included Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror The Shining, which starred Jack Nicholson, and Steven Spielberg's 1993 dinosaur classic, which starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, which portrays a love story between two cowboys played by Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, was also selected. It was only released in 2005, making it the youngest-ever entry on the registry.

"To my great surprise, the film ended up striking a deep chord with audiences," Lee said in a statement. "The movie became a part of the culture, a reflection of the darkness and light, of violent prejudice and enduring love in the rocky landscape of the American heart."

Other additions include 1935 movie The Informer, giving director John Ford the most entries on the list with 11, Alfred Hitchcock's first American feature Rebecca, Disney's 1950 animation Cinderella, 1987's Broadcast News, Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra movie On The Town, and 1964's My Fair Lady, starring Audrey Hepburn.

"The National Film Registry turns 30 this year, and for those three decades, we have been recognising, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said. "These cinematic treasures must be protected, because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams."

Other entries include Orson Welles' The Lady From Shanghai, Leave Her to Heaven, Days of Wine and Roses, The Navigator, Eve's Bayou, Smoke Signals, Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People, Hearts and Minds, One-Eyed Jacks, Pickup on South Street, documentary Monterey Pop, and 1898 29-second movie Something Good – Negro Kiss.