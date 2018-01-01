Nick Cannon praises Kevin Hart for stepping down as Oscars host

Nick Cannon has praised his friend Kevin Hart for the way he handled his decision to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars.

The 39-year-old comedian's position as presenter of next year's ceremony was widely critiqued by members of the LGBTQ community, who cited a series of derogatory tweets he posted between 2009 and 2011 and urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to remove him from the role.

Hart later announced that he had made the decision to pull out of the hosting gig, and apologised to anyone he had offended.

And now his close pal Nick has heaped praise on the Night School actor for the way he dealt with the scandal.

"I was proud that he got the job but I was even more proud with the way he handled this whole situation," Nick said during an interview with People.com. "He wasn’t going to allow some organisation to control how he moved. So it was very fascinating to me that he first stepped down and then he apologised if he offended anyone. Because he wasn’t going to let somebody say, ‘You can keep this job, we’re going to hang this job over your head, if you do this’. You’re not going to tell me what I’m going to do, but if I offended anybody I truly apologise. But you can keep your job. And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a gangsta move!'"

It remains to be seen who the Academy choose to replace Kevin as presenter of the 2019 ceremony. However, Seth MacFarlane, who hosted the awards in 2013, thinks they might have a tough job finding someone to take on the gig.

"Look, it’s a gig that has all eyes on it. And when you’re doing something that’s that much in the spotlight, with that much focus on it, that much intensity, you’re going to have a lot of opinions from a lot of people," the Ted star told Entertainment Weekly. "I’m trying to think of the last time that I read a review of the Oscars the next day where everyone is raving about it - it’s been a long time... It's not an easy job, and I’m not surprised that they have a tough time finding takers."