Milo Ventimiglia couldn't get a job for a year after Heroes

Milo Ventimiglia was on the verge of giving up acting when he couldn’t get hired for over a year.

The 41-year-old, who starred in the NBC show Heroes alongside Hayden Panettiere from 2006 to 2010, admitted he was out of work for months after the hit show ended, and was close to quitting Hollywood before he finally bagged a role in 2012 movie Static.

The This Is Us star, who has since gone on to achieve huge success as beloved dad Jack Pearson in the NBC show, told Access Hollywood in an interview that he didn't work for a full year after the superhero show ended.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve had to pick myself up," he told the website. "Probably in my early 30s, I couldn’t get hired in town. I really couldn’t. That was back in the Heroes days. I did not work for one calendar year. One entire year, I couldn’t get a job."

As his financial situation began to get tight, Milo admitted that he began to rethink his career plans, and even considered a move abroad.

“I was going to cash in and move to Italy on my European passport and find a farm to work on,” he confessed, adding he planned to shave his hair, grow a beard and get a motorcyle.

However, the actor toughed it out and landed roles in films The Divide, Killing Season - opposite Robert De Niro and John Travolta - and Grace of Monaco.

Apart from filming more This Is Us, Milo can next be seen in movie Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez, who handpicked him for the role of her love interest. The role called for his character Trey to share a steamy shower scene with the Latina superstar, who plays Maya in the flick, due for release later this month (Dec18).

When asked how he prepped for the scene, the actor bluntly told E! News: "I'll tell you how you prepare. You talk to yourself and say, 'Motherf**ker, just be cool!"