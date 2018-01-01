Christian Bale not keen on another body transformation

Christian Bale has all but ruled out another major body transformation for a film.

Since launching his career in the late '80s, the actor has become known for his award-winning movie roles and ability to totally transform his physique to play certain characters.

He famously slimmed down to a skeletal size for The Machinist, before bulking up to play Batman, and then piling on the pounds for American Hustle. And Christian was once again required to gorge on food for his latest film, Vice, where he plays former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

"Everything hurts now, I've got to really start thinking about if I can manage this again and the answer is probably no," the Oscar winner admitted to reporters at Vice's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday (11Dec18).

Vice sees Christian reteam with his The Big Short director Adam McKay, as well former co-stars Amy Adams, Steve Carell, and Eddie Marsan.

During his red carpet stint, the 44-year-old also recalled the time he met now U.S. President Donald Trump while shooting one of the Batman movies.

"I met him, one time. We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, 'Come on up to the office,'" he said. "I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne, because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining. I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president."

Vice opens in cinemas from Christmas Day.