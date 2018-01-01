Ellen DeGeneres once accidentally stole a dog

Ellen DeGeneres has shared how she once accidentally stole a dog.

The TV host, who is a long-time advocate for animal rights made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night (11Dec18), where presenter James asked her about all of the animals she has saved over the years, including a dog that did not need to be rescued.

"I took it home, I put signs up and they called me a few hours later and they said, 'Where'd you find it?'" she recalled. "I told them where and they said, 'That's our house.'"

Another time, Ellen stopped her vehicle to help a dog standing in the middle of the road, though when she got closer, realised it was actually a coyote. However, the comedy star has managed to save many animals over the years, starting with a bird when she was around 10 years old.

"One flew into a car dealership when I was there with my dad and everyone thought it was dead. I did some little palpitations on it and I kind of blew into its mouth and everybody thought I was crazy but then the bird came back to life and flew away," the 60-year-old smiled.

Ellen also discussed her new Netflix special Relatable, which premieres 18 December, and the reason why she decided to return to stand-up after a 15-year break. James then pulled out a photo showing her at an early gig and commented on her questionable fashion choices.

"I always say that it's really embarrassing, 'cause everything we do is on film or photographed and it's out there forever and ever, but at the time that was the fashion," she sighed of the loose ensemble. "But I can't even say that was ever the fashion. I don't know. Sinbad (comedian) used to help me pick clothes out. I don't even know what that is."