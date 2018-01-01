Nicole Kidman's daughter refused to accept one of her Emmy Awards

Nicole Kidman's daughter turned down the opportunity to own one of her mother's Emmy Awards.

The actress won two gongs for her work on Big Little Lies in 2017, one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and one as Executive Producer for Outstanding Limited Series. However, when Nicole offered her trophies to her daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 7, the eldest of the pair wasn't interested.

"Actually I offered, when I won the Emmy for Big Little Lies, I won one for producing and one for acting, which was an incredible thing to happen,” she explained when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (11Dec18). "I was like, ‘OK, I can put one on your shelf, Sunday, and one on your shelf, Faith, and they’re yours.'

"Sunday didn’t want it. She said, 'Oh, I want to earn my own.' I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’"

The proud mother, who is also parent to Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, played down Jimmy's claim that she and husband Keith Urban must be one of the most decorated couples in Hollywood, with an Academy Award, four Golden Globes and four Grammy Awards between them, among other accolades. Though Nicole is grateful for the recognition, she insisted her drive comes from a desire to "make films that need attention."

The 51-year-old is currently starring as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman, as well as damaged LAPD detective Erin Bell in crime drama Destroyer. While she was pleased to wear "a great suit and a crown" in the superhero flick, her haggard Destroyer appearance is a far cry from her usual glamorous look.

"I did get to walk around the streets and nobody batted an eyelid," she laughed. "Nobody would even open a door for me."