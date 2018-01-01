Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper bag 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

A Star is Born duo Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both up for top honours at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Bradley, who also directed the film, was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor on Wednesday (12Dec18), while Gaga is in contention for the equivalent female honour.

He will compete with Christian Bale (Vice), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman). And Gaga is in with Glenn Close (The Wife), Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns) Olivia Colman (The Favourite), and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The supporting actress category features a battle between The Favourite stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, a second nomination for Emily Blunt for A Quiet Place, as well as nods for Amy Adams (Vice), and Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots).

In the male supporting actor section the nominees are Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Richard E. Grant, (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), and Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman).

Competing for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are ensembles from A Star is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther, and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Stars of the small screen will also be honoured at the ceremony, with Emma and Amy both nominated in the leading female in a limited drama category. Alison Brie, Hugh Grant, Robin Wright, and Sterling K. Brown are the other stars nominated for their TV work, while the casts of The Handmaid's Tale, This is Us, Ozark, The Americans, and Better Call Saul are all up for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize.

The nominations were revealed by actresses Awkwafina and Laverne Cox at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. As previously announced, Alan Alda will be honoured with a lifetime achievement honour at the 25th annual SAG Awards, which will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on 27 January (19).