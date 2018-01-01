Chris Pratt bonds with Patrick Schwarzenegger during basketball outing

Chris Pratt and Patrick Schwarzenegger have bonded over their shared love of sports after taking in a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game together.

The Avengers: Infinity War star, who is dating Patrick's sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, documented their boys' night out on Instagram, as they sat courtside at the Staples Center and cheered on the Clippers against the visiting Toronto Raptors.

"Here with Patrick. Clippers game. We're gonna help them tame those Raptors," Chris said in a video post on his Instagram Story timeline, making a quip about his Jurassic World role.

Pratt also posted a snap of Patrick smiling for the camera with two thumbs up as one of the Clippers players stood nearby, bent over so his backside was encroaching on the 25-year-old model/actor's personal space.

"Great floor seats at Staples Center last night. So close you could smell the action!" Chris joked in the caption.

Patrick shared the same funny image on his Instagram page, and remarked, "Floor seats are dope," adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Unfortunately, their star presence wasn't enough to will the Clippers to victory - they lost 99-123.

He is the latest member of the Schwarzenegger family Chris has spent time with since going public with his new romance in June (18). He and Katherine previously stepped out for dinner with her mother, newswoman Maria Shriver, in October (18), while Chris has gotten to know his girlfriend's father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, too, joining the action man and his lady, Heather Milligan, for a breakfast date in November (18).

Chris and Katherine are said to have been set up by Shriver following the 39 year old's split from actress Anna Faris, the mother of his six-year-old son Jack. They were married for eight years before separating in August, 2017, and they finalised their divorce last month (Nov18).