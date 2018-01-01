Jason Momoa gave up diet and exercise regiment after Aquaman shoot

Jason Momoa was eager to get back to eating his favourite foods so he quit dieting shortly after wrapping production on Aquaman.

The actor is known for his burly physique, but Momoa has revealed he is not a fan of dieting or working out.

"I had to not really eat as much to stay lean," he tells E! News. "I'm Hawaiian - if we eat, we just get big. So, genetically, it's hard for me to get trim. You deplete yourself of carbs, so I had a harder time getting lean. I'd rather just get big. I'm not a fan of doing abs. It's tough...You can't drink beer!"

However, he is now able to relax with his food and workout regiment.

"I haven't touched a weight in nine months," he says. "I'm just eating bread and butter! Every day is a cheat day! Eventually I'll have to go back to being this guy, but right now? Nah."

And despite Momoa's dislike towards having to get in shape, he was thrilled with the experience of putting on his superhero suit.

"My first experience putting that suit on was looking at (director) James Wan, and he was so excited..." he says. "It's a beautiful suit. I think James, it was a big concern of his to get that right. Obviously, I wanted it right, but he wanted it in this movie and he killed it. The moment (I) walk out, it's a beautiful reveal. Walk out through a waterfall and slam a trident down? That was pretty cool."