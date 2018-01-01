Chris Pratt and Tom Holland teaming up again on Onward

Marvel movie superheroes Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are reuniting on the big screen for a new animated film.

The Avengers: Infinity War co-stars, who play Guardians of the Galaxy's Starlord and Spider-Man's Peter Parker, are teaming up with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer for Pixar's new project Onward, which will revolve around two teenage elf brothers' quest find the last magic left in the world.

"At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth," a statement from writer and director Dan Scanlon reads. "This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother."

Producer Kori Rae insists the actors were the right mix to bring out the chemistry in the film.

"Chris brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character and Octavia Spencer can do it all," she says in a statement. "We're especially excited about the depth, as well as humor, that she brings to her character."

"Tom (Holland) has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays (and) there is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character."

The movie is set to be released in March, 2020.

Meanwhile, Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man in Avengers: Endgame next year (19). Pratt will not join him in the movie, but the highly-anticipated film is already breaking online trailer records with 289 million film fans watching the new teaser, released last week, in the first 24 hours.