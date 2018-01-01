Awkwafina: 'Diversity is not a trend'

Awkwafina asserted that diversity is not a trend after her film Crazy Rich Asians received a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nod.

Jon M. Chu’s summer smash has been nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and will go up against the cast of A Star is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Black Panther and Bohemian Rhapsody at the 2019 awards in January.

The film also received two Golden Globe nominations, for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress - Musical or Comedy for Constance Wu, and while Awkwafina is enjoying the movie’s success, she hopes it’s not short-lived.

“Diversity is not a trend,” she stated, reports Variety. “It’s not something that’s hot this year and goes away. It has to be something that is here to stay and if we send the message out that these movies are being watched and there is a market for them and they’re appreciated then it should only continue.”

The 29-year-old had the honour of reading out the SAG nominations on Wednesday morning (12dec18) along with Laverne Cox.

And Laverne, who has previously bagged two SAG Awards for Orange Is the New Black, shared some advice with her co-host.

“I just told her to have fun,” she shared with ET. “You only get this awards season for the first time once, so have a blast. And I know you will. The SAG (Awards) are a really good place to start. We always have fun and there’s alcohol.”