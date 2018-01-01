Keira Knightley receives her OBE

Keira Knightley received an OBE for her services to drama and charity from British Royal Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (13Dec18).

The Atonement star received the Order of the British Empire after being named in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list as a recipient of the honour.

She was recognised for her Hollywood film career and for her work with charities.

Keira was dressed in a pale yellow tweed suit by Chanel and a natty matching boater hat perched atop her head and posed for pictures ahead of the event alongside her parents, playwright mum Sharman Macdonald and actor father Will Knightley, and her husband, Klaxons star James Righton.

While Chanel ambassador Keira was perfectly presented for her special moment with Prince Charles, James side-stepped royal protocol by not wearing a tie with his grey morning suit.

The star has twice been nominated for an Oscar, receiving a Best Actress nod in 2006 for Pride and Prejudice and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for 2014's The Imitation Game.

The 33-year-old has been a visible supporter of charities Oxfam and WaterAid.

During a trip to a refugee camp in South Sudan in 2014, Keira pleaded for help for those living in poor conditions in Jonglei. Conflict had driven 1.5 million people from their homes into temporary camps.

"They love their children as we do, they want an education for them, they want to give them a secure home and the freedom to run about in safety," the Colette star said at the time. "Instead, they watch, powerless, as their toddlers play by the sewage—there’s nowhere else for them."