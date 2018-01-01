Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld split - report

Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld have reportedly broken up.

The singers were first linked in late 2017, and after being spotted together on several occasions, they were photographed sharing a series of passionate kisses while shopping together in Los Angeles in August (18).

The pair has been private about the relationship, but in October Hailee offered insight into how love has changed her perspective.

"When you fall in love, you pick up on the tiniest things about yourself," she told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I am one to spread out on the mattress and take up every inch of space. Now I don't want to do that anymore. I want to make as much room for you as possible. You start doing things for this person and going out of your way to make them happy. And when you see them happy, it makes you happier."

However, Hailee was recently spotted meeting up with ex-boyfriend Cameron Smoller, and according to E! News, she split from Niall a few months ago.

"Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key," a source tells the outlet. "Hailee realised she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie, Bumblebee (and she knew) they would be apart for mass amounts of time."

"They really tried to make it work," the insider adds. "It definitely was young love."