Armie Hammer's daughter was one of Priyanka Chopra's flower girls

Actor Armie Hammer was disappointed at having to miss attending Priyanka Chopra's lavish wedding to Nick Jonas as his daughter served as a flower girl.

The Call Me by Your Name star and his wife, actress-turned-baker Elizabeth Chambers, were among the guests invited to celebrate the happy couple's union in the bride's native India, where attendees enjoyed a week full of festivities, culminating in two wedding ceremonies at the start of December (18).

Armie was forced to sit out the big bash due to promotional commitments for his new movie, On the Basis of Sex, leaving Elizabeth to take the trip with their four-year-old girl Harper, who was actually part of the bridal party.

"I couldn't go 'cause we were in Europe doing the press tour," he explained on U.S. breakfast show Today, "but my wife was there and our daughter Harper went. She was one of the flower girls in the wedding."

Armie also revealed that he and Elizabeth had been there from the start for the newlyweds, after witnessing sparks flying between Nick and Priyanka at the very beginning of their romance.

"We were there for Priyanka and Nick's first date," he shared. "We were sitting there and we kinda watched the two of them talking and were like, 'Hey, you see what's going on over there?' And now they're married!"

While Armie wasn't able to make it to the nuptials at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, his wife kept him updated on the trip by sharing photos on Instagram.

Alongside a selfie of her traditional Indian outfit for the celebrations, she wrote, "First Indian wedding it was pure magic (sic)".

She also made sure to make Harper feel extra special on her fourth birthday, as it fell on the same day Nick and Priyanka exchanged vows in a Western ceremony.

“Hands up if you’re four!," Elizabeth captioned a shot of mother and daughter on 1 December (18). "Happiest Birthday to our incredibly spirited, confident, intelligent and caring Hopsey. We love and cherish the extraordinary person that you are."

Armie and Elizabeth are also parents to son Ford, one.